WXYZ Editorial: Greektown's Monroe Street makeover promises to benefit Metro Detroit region

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s one of Detroit’s most popular and historic business districts. Greektown is a Motor City landmark and everyone who visits comes away with a favorite memory of their time there. We’re excited to see the area is getting a well needed $20 million dollar makeover.

Once the renovation is completed, Monroe Street promises to be much more attractive and pedestrian-friendly. It will also be a major boost for Detroit tourism and Southeast Michigan’s regional economy. Greektown businesses will remain open throughout the entire construction process which is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2026.

It’s an ambitious undertaking. Sidewalks will be widened to help create more outdoor patio seating for restaurants. Lighting, street signage, and brick paving will be improved. Nearly 50 trees will be planted, and outside streetscape furniture will be increased throughout the area. On the new and improved Monroe Street, you’ll want to park and enjoy walking up and down Greektown’s scenic blocks.

This major transformation supports the core goals of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership. First, to enhance the area, so it draws more visitors and revenue. And second, to expand opportunities for cultural, artistic, and creative event programming. This should make the district a more vibrant community for decades to come.

The partnership is receiving support from the City of Detroit, the Michigan Department of Transportation, Greektown businesses and major community stakeholders. Working together, they have created a common vision for the future of Greektown and the neighborhoods surrounding it. A revamped Greektown will draw visitors from near and far and serve as a gateway to other downtown attractions. All of this is regional economic development worth celebrating.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 17 - 20, 2025



