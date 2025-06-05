WXYZ Editorial: Honoring Southeast Michigan's "Brightest & Best" and all high school graduates

WXYZ DETROIT — For 46 years, Channel 7 has had the honor of saluting the Brightest & Best high school seniors in Metro Detroit. Through this long-standing tradition, students are selected by their schools and WXYZ proudly showcases their accomplishments and celebrates their academic success.

While their achievements mark the end of their kindergarten through 12th grade academic journey, graduation is also the beginning of a new and exciting chapter of learning and training.

We are excited to shine a light on these talented students and share their achievements in and out of the classroom. All summer long, we will feature the Class of 2025 "Brightest and Best" graduates in special video vignettes, on-air and online at wxyz.com. We’ll provide their names, where they attended high school, and their career aspirations. We invite you to watch and enjoy these segments with family and friends. One thing is certain, when you see the accomplishments of these graduates, you’ll know our future is bright. They will soon be the future leaders of Southeastern Michigan and throughout our country.

During this graduation season, let us also pay tribute to all high school graduates. Let's thank the many family members, teachers, mentors, friends, and community leaders who have supported their educational endeavors by providing guidance and encouragement over the years. We encourage the class of 2025 to follow their passions and dream big. Success is a journey, not a destination.

Please join Channel 7, as we congratulate metro Detroit’s Brightest & Best. This is your time to take a bow.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: June 5 - 8, 2025