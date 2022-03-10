WXYZ Editorial: How metro Detroiters can help Ukrainians here and abroad

WXYZ DETROIT — t’s a crisis thousands of miles away. But for many people in Michigan, the violent conflict in Ukraine is close at heart. Some have friends and relatives caught in the dangerous crossfire overseas. Others are understandably concerned about the uncertain humanitarian toll that is being watched around the world. Roughly two million Ukrainians are suddenly refugees fleeing their land for other parts of Europe and even the United States.

Throughout Metro Detroit, thousands are doing what they can from afar to lessen impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We’ve seen neighborhood bake sales from average citizens. Many local churches and regional non-profit organizations are collecting needed supplies and holding various kind of fundraisers. A number of government agencies are also doing their part to assist with shelter, food and clothing. If you want to help, there are many charities you can reach out to.

But to make sure you are dealing with a reputable organization, we recommend you go to our WXYZ.com web site. We are in touch with the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan. Our station web site will take you directly to their official web site where there is detailed information about the response team and ways to assist. They provide a full list of choices. Also, on WXYZ.com, we have listed contact information for some longstanding relief organizations such as Project Hope, GlobalGiving and UNICEF, it you prefer to reach out to them directly.

Working together, our community can make a difference for Ukrainians in need here or abroad.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: March 10 - 13, 2022

