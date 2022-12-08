WXYZ Editorial: How your end of the year gift can help

WXYZ DETROIT — Where in the world did this year go! That’s something we all hear in December. As the final days of 2022 wind down, it’s a good time to think about the best way we can give to those less fortunate than ourselves.

This was a year in which working families had to cope with high gas prices, increased grocery costs, and overall high inflation. But during it all, new babies were born, weddings were celebrated, students graduated, and special anniversaries were recognized. Still, economic uncertainty has taken its toll on non-profits that provide a safety net for our communities.

According to a recent report, the number of donors to organizations fell by 7-percent in the first half of this year. That compared to the same time in 2021. The report also found that the decline was mainly due to the drop in small gift supporters. Fifty-seven percent said they donated to someone last year compared to 62-percent in 2020, and 65-percent in 2019.

The good news is that the final numbers for this year are still in the making. There’s plenty of time to make a difference in someone’s life. The need is great! Please consider donating - big or small - to your favorite charity or cause. Every dollar counts. Volunteerism is also crucial. For many organizations, giving your time and energy can be equally important.

If you would like to help but aren’t sure where your gift can do the greatest amount of good, go to WXYZ.com We have provided a link to information about a wide range of non-profits in Southeast Michigan. You can read about their missions, leadership, and bottom lines.

This holiday season let’s spread generosity, joy, and hope throughout our region.

https://greatnonprofits.org/state/Michigan

https://www.michigan.gov/som/government/state-license-search/n/nonprofit-corporation-information

https://greatnonprofits.org/city/detroit/MI

https://www.mnaonline.org/directory

https://501c3lookup.org/state/MI

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: December 8 - 18, 2022

