WXYZ Editorial: If You Give a Child a Book, it will make a difference!

WXYZ DETROIT — If you want to make a real difference in a child's life, just give him or her a new book. It can open their imagination and world to what's possible in their lifetime. You may have recently seen that power on display in our Channel 7 newscasts as we kicked off our annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

We are passionate about childhood literacy! Research shows that the number of books available and introduced into a young person's life directly affects how successful they may become in school. Age-appropriate books can increase knowledge in a little boy or girl's thirst to learn. They can also lead to positive interaction with adults.

Each year, the employees of WXYZ contribute their own money and time to help purchase brand new books for thousands of kids in metropolitan Detroit. We've been doing it for years with strong support from our Scripps Howard Foundation and many very generous community partners. The results have been phenomenal, as witnessed through our book distribution fairs. You can go to our website for the full list of what's coming up.

But no matter how much has been done in the past, the need is still great and it's not too late to help! For every $5 you donate, we can purchase a new, age-appropriate book for a deserving youngster. We are partnered with several elementary and middle schools eager to assist underserved children, many who don't have access to a personal library of high-quality books. You can donate now by going to WXYZ-slash-Give-a-Book or text: WXYZ to 50155.

Working together, we can help narrow the achievement gap in childhood literacy and make a positive impact on a child's future.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 30 - October 2, 2022