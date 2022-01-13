WXYZ Editorial: "If You Give a Child a Book," you can impact a life!

WXYZ DETROIT — What better way to kick off the New Year than to focus on the importance of childhood literacy. If you want to make a positive impact on a young person’s life, just give them a good book. It can open their imagination and introduce them to a world of excitement and opportunities.

For the past few years, we’ve asked the metro Detroit community, as well as employees of Channel 7, TV-20 and the Scripps Howard Foundation, to help support our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign. The response has been overwhelming! The impact has been phenomenal! Last year alone, we raised more than $27,000. That helped us purchase more than 10-thousand books which supported over two-thousand students. Simply put, that generated about 2 million minutes of reading time for our kids.

Next Thursday, January 20th, we begin our 2022 book distribution fairs. Watch Action News for complete coverage and go to WXYZ.com for full details of when and where the different book fairs will take place. You’ll be able to see the generosity of Southeast Michigan in full display.

We know that putting age-appropriate books in the hands of children is invaluable to their education and lifelong learning. Far too many children come from families who do not have disposable income to buy new books. Surrounding kids with good reading materials can be the key to a successful life. If you want to influence the direction of a child’s life, please consider a donation. Every $5 buys a new book. Just go to WXYZ.com/giveabook to contribute. Working together, our community can make a difference!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 13 - 16, 2022