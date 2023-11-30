WXYZ Editorial: Inside the big plans for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s the most anticipated sporting event to come to Detroit since the Super Bowl. Detroiters take pride that the NFL Draft is coming to our city in less than 150 Days…next year, April 25 – 27.

City and state leaders have made it clear that excellent hospitality and community engagement will be key to the Draft’s success.

It is expected that half-a-million people will visit Detroit during Draft week. Last year, more than 54 million viewers watched the last NFL Draft and it generated more than $164 million for the local host city businesses.

For fans, the NFL Experience and numerous other football festival activities are planned that will be free and open to the public. Campus Martius Park, Hart Plaza and our award-winning riverfront will be the backdrop to showcase our great city to the entire country.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for temporary jobs and support for small businesses to get involved during Draft week. For more information go to WXYZ.com. The local organizing committee, civic, corporate, and philanthropic communities have also created a first-of-its-kind initiative. It will impact Detroit youth and neighborhood programs with a $1 million living legacy donation.

The NFL Draft is a golden opportunity to shine a light on Southeast Michigan as a great place to live, work, invest, and visit as our guests experience our world-class airport, hotels, restaurants, and cultural institutions.

Channel 7 is proud to be the local home for the NFL Draft in Detroit.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 30 - December 3, 2023



