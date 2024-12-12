WXYZ Editorial: It's back! Get ready for the winter 2025 Detroit Auto Show

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s back! The winter rebirth of the Detroit Auto Show is only 1 month away. The anticipation is high for the return of this iconic Motor City event.

After taking 2024 off to re-imagine and prepare for 2025, the world-famous show kicks off Friday, January 10th, and will last 10 exciting days. There will be multiple attractions highlighting the latest on wheels and the growing technology behind them. Huntington Place in downtown Detroit will be the place to be.

The excitement gets under way with media from around the world reporting on what will be front and center in this year’s show. Major attention will focus on the announcement of the North American car, truck, and utility vehicle of the year. Then on Friday evening, the spotlight will shine on the Charity Preview where Channel 7 is proud to be the official television partner for this star-studded fundraiser and show. Multi-platinum recording artist Flo Rida will headline the Preview as millions are raised for six local children’s charities.

Doors to the 2025 show open to the public on Saturday, January 11. Industry Days, AutoMobili-D, the Mobility Global Forum, and the Future Leaders Forum will all take place January 15 - 16.

A diverse mix of automakers will offer attendees the latest ride-and-drive opportunities. Experience two indoor tracks. A new attraction this year will be Racing Day in partnership with the Detroit Grand Prix. Look for their interactive display on the show floor and in the concourse area.

The 2025 Detroit Auto Show countdown is underway. Get the most up-to-date information from wxyz.com and begin making your plans today.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: December 12 - 15, 2024

