WXYZ Editorial: It's time to give a child a book, so they have a better chance!

WXYZ DETROIT — Summertime is winding down and students across America are preparing to go back to school. If you want to have a positive impact on a child's life, just give him or her a book. It's one of the best ways to jump start lifelong learning!

Books open up a new and exciting world. They stimulate imagination. And they take kids to places they never thought were possible without ever leaving their home. Research shows that the number of books available to children can be directly linked to how successful they may be in school. It's just one way of narrowing the achievement gap. That's why we at Channel 7 & 20 are passionate about our annual If You a Give a Child a Book campaign. Over the years, it has helped narrow the achievement gap and motivates youngsters to reach their full potential.

Each year, our own employees reach into their wallets to help purchase thousands of age appropriate books. The giving spirit is strongly supported by our Scripps Howard Foundation, as well as many generous people in our community. Still, the need is too great to rest on our laurels! We can always use more donations and books. If you want to make a difference, go to wxyz.com. Your entire donation provides new and diverse books for kids that need them the most.

Did you know that every $5 buys a book? We are partnered with several elementary and middle schools, determined to assist underserved children. Our If You Give a Child a Book campaign is a great way to build home and school libraries and give kids the power to choose what they want to read.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 2 - 5, 2021

