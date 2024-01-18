WXYZ Editorial: Keep Detroit's positive momentum rolling in 2024

WXYZ DETROIT — As we head into 2024, let’s be thankful for Detroit and Michigan’s national recognition in 2023. Last year, Conde Nast Traveler listed our city as one of the world’s Best Places to Go.

Our Riverwalk and Campus Martius Park captured USA Today’s top awards for Best Riverwalk and Public Space in the nation. Campus Martius Park also marked its 20thanniversary with a grand celebration.

In Midtown, the Detroit Institute of Arts joined the Riverwalk and Campus Martius Park in winning USA Today’s Best Art Museum. Now the rest of the nation knows about our treasured gem with more than one hundred galleries, covering 685 thousand square feet of space. And for the second straight year, Michigan’s Mackinac Island won significant awards and recognition by Travel + Leisure in the category of “Best Island in the Continental U.S.”

The Detroit Lions are having a historic season, and momentum for 2024 began with the University of Michigan football team being crowned national champions. What a tremendous springboard for the exciting and prestigious NFL Draft coming to downtown Detroit in April.

Our Michigan region will be on the global stage as 500 thousand visitors are expected to travel here. Channel 7, ABC in Detroit, will be the exclusive local TV station to catch all the highlights.

Also, Michigan Central Station is expected to open to the public and there will be continued progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge. That will be accented by the annual Rocket Mortgage Golf Classic, Woodward Dream Cruise, and Detroit’s Tree Lighting.

It’s going to be an exciting and action-packed year.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 18 – 21, 2024