WXYZ Editorial: Last call for ARISE Detroit Neighborhoods Day sign up!

WXYZ DETROIT — After a year of anticipation and planning, the biggest one-day Detroit neighborhood cleanup project is in sight. And it’s not too late to sign-up. Churches, community groups, block clubs, and businesses have until July 15th to register.That’s just a little over one month from now.

The 17th annual ARISE Detroit Neighborhoods Day is Saturday, August 5th. From east side to west side, and every place in between, you’ll see a brigade of brooms, shovels, rags, and cleanup supplies sprucing up the city. It’s a strong show of community pride for an area of Michigan that is clearly on the rebound.

No one can do it all, but everyone can do something to help beautify their home, street, park, place of business or favorite gathering spot. Even though springtime is in full bloom, there’s still time to plant fresh flowers and shrubs before the summer heat takes hold.

Signing up for Neighborhoods Daywill get you a custom-made banner and ARISE T-shirt for your organization. It will also get you assistance with media marketing, recruiting volunteers, and exposure on ARISE’s popular website. To access the link to sign up, just go to WXYZ.com.

Across Detroit, more than 100 events will take place. They include health fairs, back-to-school supply parties, food box donations, music concerts, and cultural festivals.

The spirit behind Neighborhoods Day goes far beyond downtown and Eight Mile Road. Throughout Southeast Michigan, Motor City esteem is alive and well from Monroe to Port Huron. But selling our region and Pure Michigan brand to the world, begins with local beautification projects like Detroit Neighborhoods Day.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: June 8 - 11, 2023



