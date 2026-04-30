WXYZ Editorial: Last chance to find great treasures at Bookstock 2026

WXYZ DETROIT — As you may already know, literacy is near and dear to our hearts here at Channel 7. That’s why we’re excited to help spread the word about the annual Bookstock Used Book & Media Sale. It has the distinction of being Detroit’s biggest find for reading materials, records, audiobooks, CD’s, and DVD’s.

Over 400 thousand presorted items await your attention.You can easily make it a full and enjoyable day browsing through all that will be on display at Laurel Park Place in Livonia. This is the final week for the big sale that ends on Sunday where new items hit the floor every day.

Bookstock has been a fixture in this community for more than two decades. Proceeds from the more than $3 million it has raised support education and literacy projects throughout Southeast Michigan. Any leftover merchandise is donated to local non-profits and charities.

Making this yearly extravaganza a success takes an army of more than 500 dedicated volunteers. They come from all walks of life but share one common value; learning is important and enjoyable. What’s so unique about the entire project is that it is 100-percent volunteer driven.

If you’re looking for something specific, there’s a better than 50-50 chance you’ll run across it. And if you just stop by to look around, you’ll probably go home with a full bag.Most donations in good shape are welcome. But a few items are NOT accepted.They include magazines, encyclopedias, medical and law books, cassettes and VHS tapes.

Bookstock has practically every topic imaginable. So, come find your treasurable keepsakes and support a very worthy cause.

I’m Mike Murri.