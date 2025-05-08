WXYZ Editorial: "Let's Get Everyone in the Pool" for Water Safety Month

WXYZ DETROIT — Spring is here and summer is right around the corner. As the temperatures get warmer, activities in our pools, lakes, rivers, and oceans increase. Teaching children to be water smart can be lifesaving.

May is National Water Safety Month, and the Huron-Clinton Metroparksis committed to expand access to free water safety skills. Drowning is the leading cause of death in kids ages 1 through 4.

Private swimming lessons can be expensive and a financial barrier for some families. In partnership with many community organizations, Metroparks is excited to bring free swimming lessons to the five-county area of Southeast Michigan. In more than 20 locations, all registered participants will receive a swimsuit, swim caps, goggles, bag, and a towel. No prior experience is needed, and swimmers are in the hands of certified instructors.

The Metroparks “Let’s Get Everyone in the Pool”initiative is determined to reverse the trend of drownings. Over the past four years, it has taught swimming lessons to nearly 8 thousand participants. Last year alone, it provided more than 3 thousand children and adults with free instruction in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, and Washtenaw Counties. If you’re interested in signing up for swim lessons or partnering with Huron-Clinton Metroparks, you can find a link to more information on our website at wxyz.com. Registration is now open, and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Water safety at the 13 area parks is also up because of increased life jackets, rescue boards, throw bags, and state-of-the-art police emergency equipment for visitors. Raising awareness about the free Metroparks water training programs will do a lot to make this region safe and fun for everyone this year.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & Regional General Manager

Broadcast: May 8 - 11, 2025

