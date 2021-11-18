WXYZ Editorial: Let's kick off the holiday season with Salvation Army-style charitable giving

WXYZ DETROIT — It was a good idea in back 1891 and it’s still going strong today. Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee’s symbolic red crab pot has stood the test of time. Through the generosity of so many, the Red Kettle Campaign has become a holiday season tradition for helping those in need. We hope the recent 2021 campaign kickoff will inspire the best ever charitable spirit of Southeast Michigan.

It’s been another challenging year for our city, state and nation. The Covid-19 pandemic has not gone away. Although we are learning how to live safely with this deadly virus, it still impacts people, businesses, and our economy. Many non-profits and community safety nets, have been called upon to do more with less. The resources they normally have on hand have been tapped. Local food banks such as Forgotten Harvest, Gleaners and Focus Hope, are extremely busy. Over the last several months, many local hospitals have faced days when they had to operate at full capacity.

But fortunately, metro Detroit has a long and rich history of generosity. We traditionally dig deep into our pockets to assist those less fortunate than ourselves. On countless occasions, we have proven that our community is much stronger when we ban together as one.

Volunteerism is also vital to most philanthropic organizations. As we approach Thanksgiving Day, please consider lending a helping hand or donating to your favorite charitable cause. If you don’t know where to begin, we have posted information on wxyz.com about a wide range of non-profits. Over the next few weeks, as you hear the bells ringing and brass instruments playing, remember the spirit upon which the Salvation Army and many other organizations were founded.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 18 - 21, 2021

