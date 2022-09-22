WXYZ Editorial: Let's salute National Hispanic Heritage Month

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's time to recognize and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. From now through October 15th, a bright spotlight will shine on their culture, traditions, and contributions. This year's theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. This national observance began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week. it was expanded into a month-long celebration and signed into law in 1988.

The strength and prosperity of America can clearly be traced to our historical melting pot of people from all different backgrounds. That leads us today, where Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion have become increasingly important words for our communities and businesses.

We invite you to watch Channel 7 and visit WXYZ.com over the next few weeks to see special stories and interviews on Hispanic and Latino Americans in metro Detroit. It is a good way to increase awareness about our nation's largest ethnic minority which comprises 18.7 percent of the U.S. population, You'll see topics on business, education, food, entertainment, and much more.

Another way of furthering your knowledge about another ethnic group's culture is through visits to museums, local restaurants, community exhibits, literature, and films. Hispanic Heritage Month is a good catalyst for jump-starting an exploration that can last throughout the entire year. Those who do so will contribute greatly to their understanding and respect for the many people who are proud to call Southeast Michigan our home.

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 22 - 25, 2022

