WXYZ Editorial: "Let's Talk" at Westside Detroit's Baker's Keyboard Lounge

WXYZ DETROIT — Every community has stories that deserve to be heard. Sometimes it's a neighborhood concern that's been overlooked. Sometimes it's a local business making a difference or a success worth celebrating. We believe the people who live and work in a community know it better than anyone else. That's why we created "Let's Talk."

Each month, Channel 7 visits a different community with one simple goal: to listen and hear directly from the people who call their neighborhoods home. The best conversations often happen when people feel comfortable sharing what's on their minds.

On Tuesday, September 15, we'll bring “Let's Talk” to Detroit's historic Baker's Keyboard Lounge. We think it's the perfect gathering place for honest conversation about issues, ideas, and opportunities.

Since launching “Let's Talk” in March 2025, we've visited communities throughout Southeast Michigan and met hundreds of people willing to share their perspectives. Those conversations have influenced the stories we tell, the issues we investigate, and the ways we serve our audience. More importantly, they've reminded us that some of the most meaningful journalism begins with listening.

It’s a chance to sit down face-to-face with members of our news team. Tell us what's working. Tell us what isn't. If it matters to you, we want to hear about it.

At 7 News Detroit, our commitment has always been to serve this community. That starts by showing up, listening, and learning from the people we serve.

I hope you'll join us. And if you can't make it, you can always connect with us at wxyz.com

Every conversation starts with someone willing to speak up and someone willing to listen.

I'm Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 3 - 6, 2026