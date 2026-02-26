WXYZ Editorial: "Let's Talk" together! When you speak, we listen

WXYZ DETROIT — At WXYZ Channel 7, we’ve built our reputation on asking the right questions — but the heart of our work isn’t found in the questions, it's listening. Listening with open minds, compassion, and the intent to understand, not just to respond.

That’s why, one year ago, we launched “Let’s Talk.” No cameras rolling for a breaking story, no pre-written agenda — just us, face to face with you, our neighbors. It started as a simple commitment: To show up, and to hear what matters most to the people of Southeast Michigan.

In the past year, that simple idea has blossomed into something powerful. We’ve walked the streets of Waterford, stood under the bright lights of Novi, listened along Detroit’s beautiful riverfront, and shared moments in Shelby Township, and so many other places.

We’ve heard about your challenges and triumphs, opportunities and frustrations, and ideas for a better tomorrow. And each conversation has helped guide our storytelling, sharpen our focus, and deepen the bond between Channel 7 and the communities we serve.

"Let’s Talk" isn’t just an event — it’s a promise. A promise that we will always show up for you, listen without judgment, and work to be the kind of newsroom that earns your trust.

As we begin year two, our goal is simple: Keep the conversation going — and keep growing this connection. We want “Let’s Talk” to happen in your neighborhood, your business, your gathering place.

If you’d like to host an evening of honest conversation, go to wxyz.com and reach out. No topic is too small, and nothing is off the table.

Tell us: What’s shaping your quality of life? What stories aren’t being told?

When you speak, we listen — and together, we can make “Let’s Talk” more than a meeting.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: February 26 - March 1

