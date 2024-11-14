WXYZ Editorial: "Light Up the Season" excitement is almost here!

WXYZ DETROIT — The holiday season is upon us, and you can already feel the excitement. Next Friday, November 22, will kick off the annual Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting celebration. The award-winning Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit will be the center of it all. On full display will be this year’s 66-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce.

The tradition of lighting up the tree covered with spectacular decorations, and more than 25-thousand colorful LED lights will continue for its 21st season. More than 100-thousand people are expected to turnout for this community holiday festival that will set Detroit aglow!

If you can’t make it to downtown, you can watch the tree lighting celebration exclusively on WXYZ…Channel 7. We will broadcast our special “live” starting at 7 p.m. The evening will feature a star-studded lineup of attractions. They’ll be musical performances from pop singer-songwriter Alex Sampson, the Grammy-nominated Southern Avenue band from Memphis, and Detroit’s beloved Queen of the Blues – Thornetta Davis.

The ice-skating rink will feature Canadian sensation Elladj Baldé, and local award-winning partners Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger. The Campus Martius Rink will open to the public on Saturday, November 23 for another winter of family-friendly fun.

Creative new food and drink options will also make their debut at the park this holiday season. All of this will be accented by the opening of Chalet 313, a two-story gathering lounge with a beautiful view of the Detroit skyline. Returning attractions include the shopping boutiques at Cadillac Square with many local vendors, the warm friendly gathering space at Cadillac Lodge. And, of course, a special appearance from Santa himself!

Please join us. Channel 7 is proud to be the official broadcast station for Detroit’s Christmas Tree Lighting celebration!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 14 - 17, 2024



