WXYZ Editorial: Make plans now for the 2023 North American International Auto Show

WXYZ DETROIT — Last year, the annual Detroit Auto Show was re-invented. This year, it returns as a bigger and more innovative indoor/outdoor attraction.Recent announcements have shifted this premier show into high gear and anticipation.

If you like cars and technology, Detroit - the Auto Capital of the World - will be the place to be September 13th through 24th. The number of vehicle brands on display will double the amount of last year. All three of Detroit’s Big Three automakers have committed their entire portfolio of brands to the show.

The excitement begins with journalists from across the world covering the traditional Media Day. A new attraction for them this year will be a Mobility Global Forum with some of the industry’s top thought leaders. The popular Black-Tie Charity Preview will be back on Friday, September 15. WXYZ is proud to be the official broadcast partner for the Auto Show Charity Preview. Over the last quarter-century, it has raised more than $120 million for deserving local non-profits. The big public show will kick off on the 16th.

Huntington Place, Hart Plaza, and the Riverfront will showcase the latest vehicles and most exciting concept reveals. New this year will be a 300-foot indoor EV track. Consumers will be able to experience the true connection to electric cars. Attendees will also be educated about the future mobility of getting from point A to point B. And back again, will be the ride-and-drives in electric and autonomous vehicles on portions of the Grand Prix circuit.

Tickets go on sale to the public on July 17. For the most up-to-date details, go to WXYZ.com. Make your plans now for this iconic Detroit family fun event.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: June 15 - 18, 2023

