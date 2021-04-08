WXYZ Editorial: Make the most of April as National Volunteer Month

WXYZ DETROIT — Think about it for just a moment. What would our world be like without volunteers? Not much! Volunteers are the backbone of countless organizations that keep our nation, state and city, moving smoothly. It’s an age old tradition worth recognizing.

April is National Volunteer Month. Although volunteer efforts happen all year long, every day in April is dedicated to promoting and celebrating volunteerism. Canada led the way with this observance in 1943. National Volunteer Week became popular in America in 1974. But in the early 1990’s, the entire month of April became the official time to observe volunteerism.

These unselfish acts of doing good come in many forms from people of all ages and backgrounds. From volunteers helping out at food pantries to adults collecting books to distribute and read to children. Many help out at senior citizen facilities, hospitals and schools. Others contribute their time and skills to young people who need tutoring or mentorship. All of these efforts make our communities better places to live and work.

It’s a practice we begin teaching our children at a very young. They learn the importance helping fellow citizens and the personal satisfaction of giving back to our society. These are the kind of values that will help guide them throughout their lifetime.

If you would like to volunteer, go to our website at wxyz.com for more information and a list of non-profit organizations. Because of the pandemic, many of them have developed virtual and safe, socially-distanced, ways to help. This April, we encourage you to join the volunteer spirit that is at the heart of Southeast Michigan.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 8 - 11, 2021

