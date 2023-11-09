WXYZ Editorial: Merry & Bright - 20 years of Light Up The Season

WXYZ DETROIT — Excitement is in air for the holiday season. Next week, Detroit’s award-winning Campus Martius Park celebrates 20 years of Holiday lights. The theme for the big celebration is “Merry & Bright” and the celebration kicks off with the lighting of the majestic 64-foot Norway spruce Christmas Tree from Kingsley, Michigan.

Mark your calendar for Friday, November 17. The annual Detroit tree lighting has become a cherished community event with festivities all weekend long. Over 100-thousand spectators will be downtown to join the excitement and see the spectacular ornaments and over 25-thousand colorful LED lights set Detroit aglow.

The celebration includes a star-studded lineup. Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen and musician Miko Marks of Michigan will perform. Also showcased will be singer and social media sensation Paul Russell. And, of course, there will be a special appearance from Santa!

Channel 7 is proud to be the official broadcast station for Detroit’s annual community tree lighting. Our LIVE one-hour “Light Up The Season” special will begin at 7 p.m. Wherever you are, please watch us on-air or on your favorite streaming device.

Families and friends are also encouraged to participate in the Downtown Detroit Partnership’s weekend activities and entertainment. The ice-skating rink will open to the public on November 18. Horse-drawn carriage rides around Campus Martius will be offered Friday and Saturday evenings, and the shopping markets will be in full swing from Cadillac Square to Cadillac Lodge.

Please join us for this very special event live from Campus Matius Park next Friday, November 17th, right here on Channel 7.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 9 - 12, 2023

