WXYZ Editorial: Michigan reopen; support local businesses and summer events!

WXYZ DETROIT — Michigan has reopened for business and fun. Summer 2021 kicked off with the success and national attention we received from the Detroit Grand Prix and the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Now, it’s vitally important we keep the momentum going by supporting local businesses and making the most of regional summer activities. All of it drives our state economy and our quality of life.

You may want to begin in downtown Detroit where you can experience the city’s summer park series. Their six award-winning and historic public spaces attract over 3 million visitors annually. During the pandemic, park use has increased 143-percent.

Also on tap this summer will be the DADA’s first-ever Motor City Car Crawl. The headliner will be nine-time Grammy-Award winning singer Sheryl Crow. And, of course, the popular Woodward Dream Cruise will be back bigger than ever in late August exclusively on Channel 7.

Live entertainment and audiences are also back downtown at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. Labor Day weekend will showcase the Detroit Jazz Festival and the Ford Arts, Beats and Eats events in Royal Oak. Over in Novi, the Michigan State Fair will open on September 2nd. It was virtual last year but organizers say they are once again ready to host people. In Macomb County, you can take in popular summertime fairs in Armada and Shelby Township, as well as outdoor movies and music in Clinton Township and St. Clair Shores.

But most of all, don’t forget to support neighborhood restaurants, outdoor food and flea markets, and our regional Metro Parks.

We’ve posted some key links to a wide range of summer activities. Just click on wxyz.com to help you and your family make it a Pure Michigan summer.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 8 – 11, 2021

