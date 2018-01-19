WXYZ Editorial: Motor City or Mobility City? Inside NAIAS

WXYZ Detroit - Historically, we’ve always been known as “The Motor City!” But that proud title might soon change to “The Mobility City!” Today, the state that put the world on wheels is leading the technology - and way - to autonomous cars. The race to mass produce these driverless vehicles is on! So is the continuous truck battle between the automakers.

The best place in the world to see that competition is at the annual North American International Auto Show inside Detroit’s Cobo Convention Center. From futuristic concept cars to high-end performance vehicles, it is a dazzling showcase of technology. It is also a powerful reminder of the auto industry’s importance to Michigan, America and the entire world!

We are home to more than 60 of the top 100 auto suppliers in the nation. We also produce a greater percentage of America’s cars and trucks than any other state in U.S. No wonder more than 5-thousand journalists travel here from 61 different countries to cover the latest 4-wheeled stars surrounded by the world’s top industry executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders.

The economic impact of last year’s show was an estimated $450 million. That’s like having two Super Bowls every year in Detroit! Close to 1 million people are expected to visit this year’s exciting display. Congratulations to North American International Auto Show Chairman Ryan LaFontaine, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Executive Director Rod Alberts, and the entire team, for organizing another great show in our revitalized and much talked about downtown.

We at WXYZ are proud to be the official broadcast partner for the Charity Preview. Since 1976, that star-studded event has raised more than $112 million dollars for needy local charities. Over $41 million of that was raised in the last 10 years alone. We also invite you to participate in the Channel 7 Family Day on January, 26th.

We are proud to see “The Motor or Mobility City” take center stage and encourage you to visit the show. Showing strong support for this world-class event begins in our own backyard.

I’m Mike Murri, Vice President & General Manager

Broadcast: January 18 - 21, 2018