WXYZ Editorial: New home for Tuskegee Airmen National Museum is a priceless attraction for Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — On Monday, Detroit will celebrate a special day in American history. The Tuskegee Airmen National Museum will open its new home inside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The virtual ribbon cutting ceremony will mark the 80th anniversary of the famed World War II Black fighter squadron. Their military record is legendary and worthy of public recognition.

Trained at the segregated Tuskegee Army Airfield in Alabama, these aviators, nicknamed the Red Tails, flew more than 15,000 individual sorties overseas. They safely escorted and protected numerous American bombers against the German Air Force and had one of the lowest loss records. Their courage and skills earned them Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars, and an airplane full of Distinguished Flying Crosses. They also helped to integrate the U.S. Army Forces.

The expanded exhibits and historic artifacts will be housed inside the Coleman A. Young Gallery at the Wright museum. Detroit’s late mayor was a second lieutenant in the Tuskegee Airmen. Support from the Ford Motor Company Fund will help preserve this important history.

Monday evening’s virtual grand opening will be streamed free to the public. We’ll provide a link on wxyz.com where you can RSVP. In-person admission to the new National Tuskegee Museum is free with general admission to the Wright Museum. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, reservations are required.

As Michigan’s largest metropolitan area, we are honored to have this priceless display of American history in the cultural center of Detroit.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 18 - 21, 2021

