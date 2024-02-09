WXYZ Editorial: NFL Draft invests in Detroit area neighborhoods

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s Super Bowl week and you can feel the excitement everywhere. People are planning their parties and the best places to watch the big game. Detroit Lions fans will tune in with special interest. Our team had a historic season and was only 1 win away from being in the world’s biggest televised sports event.

This creates even more anticipation for next year’s season and the exciting NFL Draft on WXYZ-ABC in Detroit, April 25-27th. Downtown Detroit will be the epicenter for the top NFL picks. But the real heart of this professional football extravaganza is taking place in Metro Detroit neighborhoods. What’s being called the On the Clock Tour has already kicked off with many events scheduled in February March and April.

The Detroit Sports Commission, the NFL, Visit Detroit, and City of Detroit leaders have partnered to bring fun and exciting events to communities across the seven districts of the city. Each activity will be unique to its area. They’ll include football-related games, arts and crafts, food trucks, and appearances by Roary, the Detroit Lions beloved mascot.

Wisely, event planners realize that not everyone will be able to make it downtown for the draft. But organizers want all Detroiters to feel they are a part of one of the most exciting events to ever take place in this town. It’s a golden opportunity to create lifelong memories for families and friends. For a schedule of the On the Clock Tour, go to wxyz.com where we’ve posted the upcoming dates and locations.

In a couple months, America will come to this region for the NFL Draft. When it’s over, we hope everyone will have experienced the pride and soul of Detroit.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: February 8 - 11, 2024

Here's the schedule for the On the Clock tour. All are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

