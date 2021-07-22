WXYZ Editorial: Now is the time to get ready for the August 3rd Michigan Primary election

WXYZ DETROIT — On Tuesday, August 3rd, many cities and townships in two-thirds of Michigan’s 83 counties will hold a Primary Election. From Allegan to Wexford, it will be important to vote on a wide range of candidates and ballot initiatives. Like the early heats of track and field competition, summer political runoffs often determine who and what gets in the final race, the November General Election. Now is the time to begin studying what’s at stake in your community!

Education will be front and center. Throughout our state, get ready for a laundry list of school board related races. Local neighborhood input directly impacts education policy and quality.

In fast-growing Macomb County, voters are being asked to make decisions on candidates running for offices in a number of city elections such as St. Clair Shores, Sterling Heights and Warren. There’s also the special 8th District State Senate race. That’s the seat once held by Peter Lucido who left his Michigan Senate term early to become the new Macomb County Prosecutor.

In Wayne, the state’s most populous county, there will be city elections in Detroit, Dearborn and Westland. And in Pontiac, the county seat of Oakland, a closely watched election is being held where the incumbent mayor has to run as a write-in candidate.

So, as you can clearly see, there are a lot of essential races and issues up for grabs. To help you get ready for Primary Election Day, we have posted some helpful non-partisan education links on wxyz.com. Whether you cast an absentee ballot or vote in-person on August 3rd, we urge you participate in the electoral process!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 22 - 25, 2021

