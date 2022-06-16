WXYZ Editorial: Now is the time to register for ARISE Detroit's annual Detroit Neighborhoods Day

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s a powerful symbol of community pride and hope. Planning for the 16th annual Detroit Neighborhoods Day is well underway. The citywide volunteer service project will take place Saturday, August 6. Now is the time perfect time to register!

We encourage churches, block clubs, community groups, and businesses to sign-up before it’s too late. The deadline is Friday, July 15. Registration will get your organization a custom-made banner, T-shirts, and needed supplies for your clean-up or beautification event. It will also help you recruit volunteers and market your special project.

ARISE Detroit has a proven track record. Last year, it helped organize over 150 neighborhood improvement activities across the city. To accomplish this successfully and safely, from Belle Isle to 8 Mile Road, takes a lot of planning and coordination.

Neighborhoods Day has blossomed into much more than individuals picking up their shovels, brooms, and dust pans. Businesses and non-profits will use the occasion to pass out back-to-school supplies and food. Others hold health fairs and showcase local talent in art and music festivals.

Neighborhoods Day is about teamwork and showcasing the hard work that hundreds of organizations and individuals do yearlong. But the added attention on this unique summer day helps to generate increased pride, hope, and change.

We commend Luther Keith, ARISE Detroit Founder and Executive Director, for his vision and leadership. Each year, Detroit Neighborhoods Day gets bigger and better and reminds us all why quality of life in our community and region is so important. Go to wxyz.com to register.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: June 16 - 19, 2022

