WXYZ Editorial: Open to the public; support the 2026 Detroit Auto Show

WXYZ DETROIT — On Saturday, January 17th, the 2026 Detroit Auto Show opened to the public and shifted into high gear! The latest cars, trucks, and classics are on display for all to see, feel, and experience.

It’s the place to be in Detroit following the very successful Charity Preview fundraiser kick off. Since 1976, this black-tie community event has raised more than $125 million for deserving children non-profits in Southeast Michigan. Congratulations to the Detroit Auto Dealers Association for a well-organized and high-energy preview of the show for international media, suppliers, industry experts, and community leaders.

The public show is now open for people of all ages through Sunday, January 25th. On the floor is the most up-to-date technology in the mobility world. More than 40 brands are featured inside Huntington Place. If you’re in the market for a new car or truck, the auto show is a spacious one-stop venue for shopping around to select your favorite vehicle. It’s also a great outing for family and friends who are looking for entertainment in a warm place to escape the frigid winter temperatures.

Back by popular demand this year are the indoor tracks for ride-and-drive. They include the Detroit Grand Prix racing experience. Another exciting attraction is the Gallery of ultra-luxury and performance cars. Making its debut at the 2026 show is the Michigan Overland Adventure, a rugged, off-road test drive.

Last year’s auto show generated an estimated $370 million for this region and attracted nearly 300 thousand visitors. Attending the Detroit Auto Show is fun and a great way to show community support for Michigan’s automotive industry.

I’m Mike Murri. Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 22 - 25, 2025

