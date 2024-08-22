WXYZ Editorial: Organization is key to "back-to-school" success for 2024

WXYZ DETROIT — Summer vacation camps are now over. It’s back to school time for thousands of Michiganders. Time for teachers, students, parents, and educational support staff to check off their to-do lists. From kindergarten to college, a successful school year begins with preparation and organization.

Does the student need transportation, a tutor, or after-school care? Do they have the right books, backpack, and classroom supplies? Are they up-to-date on important school health requirements and medicines they may need? Are there any new policies and procedures students and parents should know? Many organizations and businesses host back-to-school fairs. If needed, reach out to your school systems or local county governments. You can also check out our helpful back to school links and news stories on our website at wxyz.com.

One thing many educators agree on is the importance of parental involvement in nurturing a student’s scholastic achievements and well-bring. Active participation in PTA, PTO, and other educational support groups yield big dividends.

Consider learning enrichment programs, the fine arts, and athletic opportunities that help to make individuals well-rounded. Healthy socialization can be as important as reading, writing, and arithmetic.

On the college level, back to school time in the Great Lakes State means the return of Big Ten competition at the University of Michigan and Michigan State. It also means exciting sports and tailgating at many other fine institutions in our state.

Community volunteers are always welcome and needed to support our school and neighborhood programs. They play a vital role.

Finally, we wish everyone a healthy and happy school year.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 22 - 25, 2024



