WXYZ Editorial: Our Labor Day 2022 salute to America's workers

Editorial: Our salute to Labor Day 2022
Elena Sunagatova/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Posted at 7:12 PM, Sep 01, 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — It’s a holiday weekend that salutes the American worker and celebrates this nation’s economic achievements. Monday, September 5th, officially marks this year’s Labor Day.

The historical tradition behind this three-day holiday weekend dates to the late 1800’s. Municipal ordinances were passed to observe the contributions of workers. It then gained stream by securing state recognition. New York introduced legislation first, but Oregon was the first state to pass a bill on February 21, 1887. Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York soon followed suit. Finally, on June 28, 1894, Congress made the first Monday in September a Federal holiday. Today, the tribute to America’s hardworking men and women is celebrated with parades, picnics, festivals, and parties.

Throughout Southeast Michigan, there are a lot of Labor Day weekend events planned for you, your family, and friends to attend. Arts Beats and Eats and the Michigan State Fair will be busy in Oakland County. The Detroit Jazz Festival will be rocking in downtown Detroit, and the Romeo Peach Festival is a big weekend attraction Macomb County. All of this will be accented by festivals in Hamtramck, Ypsilanti, Rochester, Ann Arbor, and Hazel Park, to name just a few. Speeches from politicians, labor organization leaders, and history buffs will be made throughout the state.

Labor Day has also become a signal that summertime vacations and activities must soon end. For thousands of families, it’s back to school time. But first, let’s tip our hats this weekend to the strength, ingenuity, and prosperity of America’s workers. Labor Day 2022 is here!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager
Broadcast: September 1 - 4, 2022

