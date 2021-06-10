WXYZ Editorial: Our salute to metro Detroit's graduating high school seniors

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s graduation time for most high school seniors. The long K-through-12 education journey is over but a new chapter in learning is about to begin. As the great poet Henry David Thoreau once said, “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagined.”

You have earned this special time for celebration and recognition. That is one of the reasons we at Channel 7 have been honoring the Brightest & Best graduating scholars for 42 consecutive years. It’s a metro Detroit tradition. Shining the spotlight on these talented young men and women drives home the reality that they have reached the top of their class. We also hope it helps to further their success and future careers.

We invite you to meet them virtually, and up close, all summer long. Just go to the Brightest & Best profiles on the homepage of our station website, wxyz.com or on your favorite streaming device. Just search for WXYZ. See their photos and learn more about these amazing students. We list where they come from and what kind of careers they aim to pursue. Together, these nearly 200 seniors represent academic excellence in Southeast Michigan.

It’s also a reminder of what they’ve come through this past year in particular. They approached the COVID-19 pandemic as a challenge, not a roadblock. It’s also a tribute to those who helped them along the way. Someone gave them assistance and encouragement when they needed it most.

Please join us in congratulating the Brightest & Best of 2021, as well as all graduating seniors. Some soared through their classes, others had to overcome incredible odds but, most importantly, they all crossed the finish line.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: June 10 - 13, 2021

