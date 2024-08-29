WXYZ Editorial: Plenty events to choose from for Labor Day 2024

WXYZ DETROIT — Monday, September 2, officially marks Labor Day, a holiday that honors American workers of all professions. Their participation fuels our economy and gross national product.

The history of this popular three-day holiday weekend dates to the late 1800’s. City ordinances were passed to observe worker contributions. New York introduced legislation first, but Oregon was the first state to actually pass a bill. Many other states soon followed suit. Finally, on June 28, 1894, Congress made the first Monday in September a federal holiday. It’s been tradition ever since.

Today, America’s tribute to working men and women is celebrated with parades, picnics, festivals, barbecue cookouts, and parties. The holiday also signals the countdown to the end of summertime fun on land and in the water. Throughout Southeast Michigan, there are a lot of Labor Day weekend events planned for you, your family, and friends to attend. Arts Beats and Eats and the Michigan State Fair will take centerstage in Oakland County. The Detroit Jazz Festival will be rocking in downtown Detroit, and the Romeo Peach Festival is a big weekend attraction in Macomb County. All of this will be accented by festivals in Hamtramck, Ypsilanti, Rochester, Ann Arbor, and Hazel Park, to name just a few. For a complete list, go to our website at wxyz.com.

For thousands of families, Labor Day also means preparation time for back-to-school activities. A successful year for students begins and ends with organization and proper classroom supplies.

But first, let’s tip our hats this weekend to the strength, ingenuity, and tireless dedication of America’s workforce. Happy Labor Day 2024!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 29 - September 1, 2024



