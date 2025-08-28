WXYZ Editorial: Plenty to choose from for Labor Day 2025 weekend in S.E. MI

WXYZ DETROIT — Labor Day 2025 will officially take place on Monday, September 1st. This federal holiday will continue to celebrate a national tradition that began in 1894. Labor Day recognizes and honors the contributions of American workers from all professions.U.S. productivity and innovation are a direct result of these hardworking men and women.

Labor Day also signals summer is about to end and the back-to-school season has begun for most schools. Traditionally, the three-day holiday weekend will be commemorated with parades, barbecues, picnics, fireworks, and music festivals. Throughout Southeast Michigan, there will be lots of events to choose from for families and friends.

In Oakland County, the Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats, and Eats will be spread out over 10 stages. The Suburban Showplace in Novi will host the annual Michigan State Fair.

In Macomb County, the Romeo Peach Festival will draw families from near and far for the 94th year. In Clinton Township, summer concerts will be featured at the Mall at Partridge Creek.

Over in Wayne County, the international Detroit Jazz Festival will take centerstage downtown while the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival will offer up a different city vibe.

For a more complete list of events, go to our website at wxyz.com. We’ve posted links of things to do in metro Detroit, as well as other areas of Michigan if you’re traveling out of town.

Whether you’re attending a specific event or just taking advantage of holiday sales at your favorite store, keep in mind the original spirit behind Labor Day. It was established as a special day to salute America’s creative and dedicated workforce.

Be safe and we hope you make the most of Labor Day 2025!

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 28 - 31, 2025

