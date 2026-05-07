WXYZ Editorial: Practice water safety & explore Huron-Clinton Metroparks

WXYZ DETROIT — A tough Michigan winter is finally behind us. Spring is here and summer is not too far off. Soon, school will be out, and many adults will be looking for ways to keep their kids busy and entertained. That’s when the Huron-Clinton Metroparks system is at its best!

From individuals to families, the 13 Southeast Michigan regional parks offer a smorgasbord of activities and programs to choose from. But perhaps nothing is more important than its “Let’s Get Everyone in the Pool” initiative. Metroparks partners annually with local organizations to provide free swim lessons for thousands of youths and adults. Drowning is the leading cause of death in kids ages 1 through 4.

Where we live, water is everywhere! Michigan has thousands of lakes and more freshwater shoreline than any state in the nation. We’re proud to be called, “The Great Lakes State.” But that moniker comes with responsibility.

May is National Water Safety Month. Private swimming lessons can be expensive and a financial roadblock for some. Metroparks is committed to expanding free water and lifesaving skills throughout Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, and Washtenaw Counties. Registered participants will get a free swimsuit, swim caps, goggles, bag, and a towel.No experience is needed and all are in the hands of certified instructors. For more information, go to our website at wxyz.com.

Having a safe and fun, spring and summer, begins with awareness and trained staffers.Whether its sports, hiking, camping, biking, boating, or swimming, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks have it all. They are your parks to enjoy.Carefully plan your activities, and working together, let’s make it a safe and memorable experience.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: May 7 - 10, 2026

