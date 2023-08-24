WXYZ Editorial: Preparation is key to successful school year

WXYZ DETROIT — As summer vacation draws to a close, for most families it’s back to school time. That means teachers, students, and parents must take the necessary steps to prepare for a successful year. From K-12 classrooms to college campuses, organization is the key to a smooth start.

There are always numerous decisions to make to decide what’s best academically, socially, and health-wise. As a family, devote time to do your research. Are there new policies and procedures in place within your school system you need to follow?

Do you have the recommended books and supplies? Are you and the school staff up to date on any important health conditions and information the school needs for your child’s well- being.

Michigan’s new education budget is now in effect and it includes some key new initiatives. They will impact all Michigan public school districts, If you are enrolled in private schools, home schools, or virtual learning programs, there may also be changes you should know.

To make it easy for you, we have posted all of our Back to School stories and some links on wxyz.com that include valuable information from established education organizations,business, and community groupsexcited to help.

Active and inclusive participation in PTA, PTO, or other organized parental support groups is crucial. Athletic, fine arts, and various diverse enrichment programs, do a lot to help develop well-rounded students. Community volunteers are always needed, and they can play a vital role in keeping educational systems and neighborhood after-school programs remain strong.

We wish you all the best for a strong , healthy start to the new school year.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 24 - 27, 2023

