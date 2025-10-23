WXYZ Editorial: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park is Detroit Riverwalk game-changer!

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s a dream come true for Detroit’s internationally acclaimed Riverfront. The grand opening of the world-class, $80 million-dollar, 22-acre Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park makes it one of the nation’s newest and most iconic public spaces.

The new park puts the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy a major step closer to fulling a promise it made 22 years ago; developing and revitalizing 5.5 miles of the riverfront. This would not have been possible without the generous support of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation partnered with other non-profits and businesses.

The park was designed by an award-winning landscape architectural firm based in New York. It received invaluable input from the West Riverfront’s Community Advisory Team of 20 Detroiters. They traveled the country to get the best ideas for Detroit.

What you’ll see is the 5-acre Delta Dental Play Garden, the 2.5-acre Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden which is the first-ever Metroparks location in the city. That will be accented by the picturesque DTE Foundation Summit, a place for year-round events. And recreational sports will have a new home at the William Davidson Sport House open-air pavilion.

The park is well positioned to be a major tourist draw and economic driver for the West Riverfront area. It’s a scenic masterpiece fully embracing the surrounding waterfront, water life, birds and nature.It will also be used as teaching ground for students of all ages.

Our congratulations to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for completing construction of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Park in just three years. Now, this region can take pride in knowing it has created a one-of-a-kind landmark public space and another Detroit destination for everyone.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 23 - 26, 2025