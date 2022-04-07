WXYZ Editorial: Register now for Detroit's Motor City Makeover 365

WXYZ DETROIT — Officially, spring is here. Unofficially, spring-like weather this time of year in Michigan is day-to-day. Either way, it’s time to begin cleaning up for warmer days ahead. For the last 30 years, that’s been the driving force behind Detroit’s annual Motor City Makeover.

That’s when the community comes together in an organized fashion to spruce up neighborhoods across Michigan’s largest city. Registration and a call for volunteers is now underway for the cleanups that will take place every Saturday, from May 7 though June 18. To access the information, just go to the Editorial section on WXYZ.com.

Even though this is a popular tradition, it comes with new branding this year: Motor City Makeover “365”. This is recognition for the city block clubs, community groups, business organizations, and countless individuals who work all year-long to keep their neighborhoods beautiful

Clean-ups will be scheduled by Detroit districts on very specific weekends. If you’re not sure which district you’re in and what Saturday is yours, just go to our website. Remember, to receive limited supplies or schedule special bulk pickups, you or your group must be registered with the city.

Beautification opportunities are endless. Volunteers are needed for Earth Day, Neighborhood Day, flower planting, alley clean-ups, and recycling programs, to name just a few.

For the overall good of our city and region, it’s vitally important to keep beautiful neighborhoods in tip top shape. It’s also necessary to lend a helping hand to areas that may face special challenges. But clearly, the annual Motor City Makeover has a successful track record worth celebrating and preserving.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 7 - 10, 2022

