WXYZ Editorial: Rocket Mortgage Classic ready to tee off for Detroit in 2021

WXYZ DETROIT — Southeast Michigan and organizers of the Rocket Mortgage Classic are excited to have fans back, in-person, for this year’s world-class sports event. Given all of the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a big step forward for our region.

In partnership with Rocket Mortgage, it generated more than $2.7 million for non-profits raised from last year’s Detroit Tour. And, equally important, more than $2.4 million in technology will be invested into the event’s “Changing the Course” initiative. Working through the Connect 313 Campaign, roughly 250-thousand local residents are expected to qualify for assistance with accessing internet resources such as computers and tablets. The goal is to bridge the massive digital divide in Detroit by 2025.

All of the excitement kicks off Monday, June 28th through Sunday, July 4th at the historic Detroit Golf Club. For the third consecutive year, the eyes of the nation will be on our city as popular Hall-of-Famer and championship players take to the course.

For the third consecutive year, the eyes of the nation will be on our city as popular Hall-of-Famer and championship players take to the course.

