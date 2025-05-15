WXYZ Editorial: Sign-up now for 2025 ARISE Detroit Neighborhoods Day!

WXYZ DETROIT — Neighborhoods Day is a proud Detroit summer tradition! Early spring planning and registration is critical to the success of this great annual event. Now is the time to get ready for ARISE Detroit’s19th citywide cleanup brigade on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get the word out to churches, local businesses, block clubs, and individual volunteers that the deadline to sign-up for the annual cleanup is Monday, June 30th. The cost to participate is only $50 dollars. To access the link, please visit our website at wxyz.com. It will take you directly to ARISE Detroit.

What you get with your registration is important! It begins with a custom-made banner displaying the name of your organization. It also includes t-shirts, supplies for cleanup and beautification projects, exposure on the ARISE Detroit website, as well as marketing and volunteer recruitment assistance.

This is the best way to be a part of the many events that unite residents from every neighborhood in the city. The Eastside, westside, downtown, Midtown, and everything in between, will be on the clock helping to spruce up the area.

The real beauty of Neighborhoods Day is that it has evolved into much more than pushing dirt with brooms. Across Detroit there will be health fairs, back-to-school supply parties, music concerts, local festivals, and food donations. Since 2007, it has put Detroit’s spirit of volunteerism and pride on full display for the world to see. It’s a call to action that has worked and a project that everyone can participate in.

Just one year shy of its 20th anniversary year, let’s ban together to make 2025 history-setting for ARISE Detroitand its loyal supporters.

I’m Mike Murri. Neighborhoods Day is a proud Detroit summer tradition! But its success every year is deeply rooted in spring planning and registration. Now is the time to get ready for ARISE Detroit’s 19th citywide cleanup brigade on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get the word out to churches, local businesses, block clubs, and individual volunteers that the deadline to sign-up for the annual cleanup is Monday, June 30th. The cost to participate is only $50 dollars. To access the link, please visit our website at wxyz.com. It will take you directly to ARISE Detroit.

What you get with your registration is important! It begins with a custom-made banner displaying the name of your organization. It also includes t-shirts, supplies for cleanup and beautification projects, exposure on the ARISE Detroit website, as well as marketing and volunteer recruitment assistance.

This is the best way to be a part of the many events that unite residents from every neighborhood in the city. The Eastside, westside, downtown, Midtown, and everything in between, will be on the clock helping to spruce up the area.

The real beauty of Neighborhoods Dayis that it has evolved into much more than pushing dirt with brooms. Across Detroit there will be health fairs, back-to-school supply parties, music concerts, local festivals, and food donations. Since 2007, it has put Detroit’s spirit of volunteerism and pride on full display for the world to see. It’s a call to action that has worked and a project that everyone can participate in.

Just one year shy of its 20th anniversary year, let’s ban together to make 2025 history-setting for ARISE Detroit and its loyal supporters.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: May 15 - 18, 2025



