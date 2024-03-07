WXYZ Editorial: Sign-up now for ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day 2024!

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s a special event that has been around since 2007 and it gets bigger and better every year. Now is the best time to sign-up for the 18th Annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day. Early registration just opened. After March 30th, the fee to be a part of the excitement will increase.

It’s beginning to look and feel like spring, and this weekend daylight savings time begins. Those signals mean it’s time to begin making plans for sprucing up our homes, businesses, churches, schools, and other properties. One of this city’s most popular and prideful community-driven events is right around the corner.

ARISE Detroit has stayed true to its mission “to launch a new wave of volunteerism for the many programs and activities” that labor to make an impact in our community. When Executive Director Luther Keith presented the vision almost two decades ago, it was just a dream. Now it touches every corner of Detroit and has inspired similar events across the region.

The success behind Neighborhoods Day has been meticulous planning. Block clubs, religious institutions, businesses – big and small – unite to paint, sweep, and plant flowers. There are also hundreds of organized events, including giveaways for back-to-school supplies, food boxes for the needy, health fairs, and local festivals with entertainment galore!

When your group signs up, it gets a custom-made banner and T-shirts with the name on it. You’’ll also get marketing help and tips on how to recruit more volunteers.

Please go to WXYZ.com for more details on Detroit’s Neighborhoods Day and see how you can make a difference in our community.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 7 - 10, 2024

