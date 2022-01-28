WXYZ Editorial: Spotlight on Jim Harbaugh & Mel Tucker; Channel 7 Newsmakers of the Year

WXYZ DETROIT — What a year it was for college football! The University of Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State University Spartans lifted our spirits and gave us plenty to cheer about on college football Saturday’s this past year! Against all odds, rivalry wins, and championship performances reminded Michiganders why competitive sports has become a vital part of our society and quality of life.

In 2021, the Wolverines and Spartans captured the headlines week after week with their winning seasons. Under the leadership of their head coaches and talented players, they both posted record seasons and finished the year among the top ten in the nation. For their outstanding achievements on the football field, we honor Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker as Channel 7’s 2021 Newsmakers of the Year.

You’ll hear more about their newsworthy accomplishments when they are profiled by Chuck Stokes for our annual Newsmaker of the Year special this Sunday at 10 a.m. Since 1994, WXYZ has featured this unique edition of Spotlight on the News. Harbaugh and Tucker will join a prestigious group of past Newsmakers who made significant and positive contributions to Michigan.

Spotlight will reflect on Michigan’s historic win over Ohio State and their road to the Big 10 Championship and College Football Playoff. You’ll also relieve Michigan State’s rivalry win over Michigan and their Peach Bowl victory.

Their combined accomplishments transcended the sports world, made Michiganders proud, and has now earned Jim Harbaugh & Mel Tucker our Newsmakers of the Year tribute.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 27 - 30, 2022