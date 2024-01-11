WXYZ Editorial: Spotlight on Lion's Dan Campbell; TV-7's Newsmaker of the Year

DETROIT (WXYZ) — When others didn’t believe, had doubts, or were fans tired of waiting, Dan Campbell had a vision. In his first press conference, he said his team was going to “take on the identity of this city,” a town that has been down but “found a way to get up.” In just 3 years, he delivered on his promise. Not only did he RESTORE THE ROAR, he made the Detroit Lions America’s New Favorite Team.

For the first time ever, the Detroit Lions have clinched the NFC North division. The last time they won any division was 30 years ago when they were part of the NFC Central. This is a big weekend for the city, the fans, and the team. Their quest for the Super Bowl begins on home turf as a number #3 seed. This is only the second time in franchise history the Lions have won 12 regular season games.

Because of his grit, passion, high energy, and incredible success, WXYZ proudly selects Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions, as Channel 7’s 2023 Newsmaker of the Year

Coach Campbell’s next challenge is a game for the ages and a storyline right out of a Hollywood movie. The Lions face their former quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and his Los Angeles Rams. We know the Lions are up to the task. Good Luck Coach Campbell and congratulations on this incredible honor!

You’ll hear more about Dan Campbell on an upcoming edition of Spotlight on the News for our annual Newsmaker of the Year special. Learn how Campbell and his Detroit Lions have used their skills to make a significant and positive impact on the State of Michigan.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 11 - 14, 2024