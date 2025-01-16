WXYZ Editorial: Spotlight on Molinari & Goff; TV-7 Newsmakers of the Year

WXYZ DETROIT — They are two sports experiences that will forever be etched into Michigan history. The phenomenally successful Detroit NFL Draft and the Detroit Lions’ 15-2 record-setting regular season are dreams that have come true. Both accomplishments required tremendous teamwork. But they were guided by two incredibly talented leaders.

Because of their tenacity, vision, and outstanding achievements, WXYZ proudly selects businessman Claude Molinari and quarterback Jared Goff as Channel 7’s 2024 Newsmakers of the Year. Molinari, President & CEO of Visit Detroit and the Detroit Sports Commission, led the effort with Detroit business and community leaders to secure the NFL Draft. It inspired more than 775-thousand football fans to safely gather in downtown Detroit. The 3-day event had a regional economic impact greater than $213 million. It was also a revenue generator for locally owned businesses and non-profits, employed hundreds of Detroiters, and was watched by fifty million people worldwide.

Jared Goff and his teammates have pumped more excitement into Ford Field than the NFL team has experienced in decades. When he was traded to Detroit in 2021, the team’s future was uncertain. But in his third season Goff advanced his team to the NFC Championship game. And for the second consecutive year, Goff has led the Lions to the top of their NFC North Division and into the NFL Playoffs. He has displayed his football grit and community compassion on and off the field.

You’ll hear more about Molinari and Goff on a special edition of Spotlight on the News when they are profiled by Chuck Stokes and Brad Galli. Because they have made a positive impact on Michigan, we congratulate Clause Molinari and Jared Goff as our Newsmakers of the Year.

