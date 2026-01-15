WXYZ Editorial: Spotlight on Sheffield & Gilbert; TV-7 Newsmakers of the Year

WXYZ DETROIT — They were at the forefront for two of the most important news events in Michigan last year. The historic election of Detroit’s new mayor and the opening of a new and iconic downtown real estate development. Both accomplishments attracted widespread attention and were led by the vision of two of this city’s most talented leaders.

Because of their dedication, tenacity, and achievements, WXYZ proudly selects Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and businessman Dan Gilbert as Channel 7’s 2025 Newsmakers of the Year. Sheffield, the first woman ever elected CEO of Michigan’s largest city, won her non-partisan race by a landslide victory. As the previous president of the Detroit City Council, she was the youngest person to ever hold that office. Sheffield’s selection as the 76th mayor brings a new generation of excitement, ideas, and priorities to local government.

Dan Gilbert, philanthropist, Founder & Chairman of the Rocket Companies, has invested billions in Detroit. In a little more than a decade, his dreams and companies have transformed many urban properties and neighborhoods into sought after destinations. Last year alone, Gilbert’s team completed the new 12-story building on Woodward Avenue with more to come of the towering mixed-use development. General Motors began moving in as its chief tenet. Also, Nick Gilbert Way, a new public plaza, opened in time for the winter holidays and old J.L. Hudson’s traditions.

You’ll hear more about Sheffield and Gilbert in a special edition of Spotlight on the News when they are profiled by Chuck Stokes. Because they have made a positive impact on Michigan, we congratulate Mary Sheffield and Dan Gilbert as our Newsmakers of the Year.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 15 - 18, 2026

