WXYZ Editorial: Spring cleanup time! Join Detroit Neighborhoods Day

WXYZ DETROIT — The springtime weather these past few days has been sensational! It’s a welcomed signal that now is the time to go outdoors and begin sprucing up our homes, neighborhoods, and businesses. Wherever you live and work in Southeast Michigan, let’s shift community pride into high gear.

Many local groups could use a hand planting flowers and cleaning up areas big and small. One of the biggest beautification projects in our region is already in the planning stage, and you can be a part it. The 17thannual ARISE Detroit Neighborhoods Day is Saturday, August 5th. That may seem like a long way off, but sign-up is already underway. We encourage churches, block clubs, community groups, and businesses to get on board before its too late. The registration deadline is July 15th!

When you sign-up, you get a custom-made banner with the name of your organization on it. You get t-shirts and supplies for cleanup and beautification projects. Your group event will be posted on the ARISE Detroit website and you will get assistance with media marketing and recruiting volunteers.

In neighborhoods across the city, more than one hundred events will be taking place. Neighborhoods Day has become much more than sweeping up trash. Businesses and non-profits use it as a rallying call to give out school supplies and food boxes, as well as sponsor health fairs and cultural festivals.

Pulling all this together in a city our size takes tremendous coordination, teamwork, and financial support. But ARISE Detroit’s Neighborhoods Day is a high-profile reminder why spring and summer cleanup programs enhance the quality of life for all Southeast Michiganders. Register nowat WXYZ.com!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 13 - 16, 2023

