WXYZ Editorial: Support Motor Bella; the next generation of auto shows

WXYZ DETROIT — This week, Detroit’s love affair with automobiles and Pure Michigan take a new turn! Motor Bella is premiering as the newest way to experience cars and trucks in a safe, family-friendly, outdoor environment! It runs through Sunday at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

The wide open, 87 acre site will let you view over 350 vehicles, test products and technology, and experience ride along activities on an off road track. From ultra-quiet electric vehicles to the latest driver-friendly gadgets, all will be on display. The pandemic has changed the way our nation does business and that includes our #1 industry. We encourage you to come out this weekend and see how you like the changes to this year’s auto show.

We also commend Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, and Doug North, DADA Special Events Chairman, for their leadership and innovation in helping to create Motor Bella. The Detroit Auto Dealers have collaboratively been thinking “out of the box” to create this very special event.

Channel 7 is proud to be one of the official media partners for Motor Bella 2021. Before you head out to the show, be sure to view our Motor Bella coverage on WXYZ.com for a sneak peak of this event and all the helpful information you will need.

Motor Bella is a glimpse into what auto shows of the future may look like and how those who design, manufacture and sell motor vehicles will have to market them to consumers. What we know for certain is that mobility, in one form or another, will always be at the heart of our economy.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 23 - 26, 2021

