WXYZ Editorial: Support Oxford schools fund as one strong regional community

WXYZ DETROIT — There are no words to describe the unimaginable tragedy that happened in Oxford on November 30th. As a community we grieve the students that lost their lives and offer our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathy to their families. Our thoughts also go out to those that were injured, and everyone impacted by this truly senseless act. No parent or family should EVER have to go through something like this.

Even though so many questions remain… The healing begins when we come together… as family, as friends, as neighbors. And as a television station we’re committed to being part of the healing process and take comfort in the outpouring of affection and support we’ve seen from across our state and our nation.

In some way or another we’re all feeling the impact from that horrific day and seeking out ways we can help.

If you’re looking to contribute, The Oxford School District has put together a secure and reputable fund to help with the many challenges that lie ahead. If you would like to assist, you can donate in person at any Oxford Bank location or Genisys Credit Union location. You can also send in a check by mail or even donate online. We’ve listed all that information including locations, addresses and links for you on our website, WXYZ.com.

Your support and generosity will truly help. Because together we’re all Oxford Strong.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: December 9 - 19, 2021

