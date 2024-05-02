WXYZ Editorial: Take a bow, Detroit! Thank you for NFL Draft success

WXYZ DETROIT — Detroit, stand up and take a bow. All eyes from around the country and globe were on the Motor City, and we came through with flying colors. News quickly broke across the country: Detroit shattered the three-day NFL Draft attendance record with 775-thousand people! WXYZ Channel 7 was proud to be Detroit's broadcast home for it all on ABC. As the masses of Honolulu Blue blanketed the streets of Campus Martius... the bar was raised... making Detroit the new gold standard for the annual football fan event.

We congratulate our business, city, and community leaders for their highly successful partnership with the NFL, along with the Detroit Lions, in hosting the Draft. Detroit shined brightly... with over 12 million viewers, on multiple platforms, across the globe on the first day alone. It was also an honor and a privilege for our news team at 7 News Detroit to provide viewers with countless hours of original stories, the biggest interviews, the biggest moments, and once-in-a-lifetime specials around the NFL Draft.

Equally important, we want to thank the men and women of the Detroit Police Department, including all of their local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. Together, they made the Draft a safe and secure experience for all. Also, a special shout out to our local ambassadors, the many volunteers who welcomed and provided friendly assistance to visitors.

The Detroit NFL Draft provided $165 million in economic impact, in addition to a $1 million living-legacy donation to support Detroit youth literacy and activities.

The three-day Detroit NFL Draft was an amazing accomplishment that will benefit our entire region.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: May 2 - 5, 2024