WXYZ Editorial: Take pride in Detroit & Mackinac Island awarded "Best Places" recognition

WXYZ DETROIT — We take great pride in saying that two of America’s “Best Places” to visit are in our Great Lakes State. Southeast Michigan’s Detroit, and Northern Michigan’s Mackinac Island, recently earned international and national recognition awards.

Under the banner of “Newfound Glory,” Time Magazine listed Detroit as 1 of the 50 “World’s Greatest Places.” Another feather in our cap was Travel + Leisure naming our historic Mackinac Island as the “Best Island” in the continental U.S. Shining the spotlight on these two locations is significant and should not be taken lightly.

Time Magazine wisely cited the hard work that has gone into the revitalization of Detroit as one of the reasons for its selection. Ten years ago, we were staring the nation’s largest municipal bankruptcy in the face. Today, we can proudly boast we have 500 new hotel rooms with more on the way. We also have a lot of trendy eateries – new and old. On the design side, new and restored buildings are dotting our landscape. Phase two of the Motown Museum expansion is in the works and true to our Motor City reputation, we’re leading the world in electric vehicle technology.

Tucked away between the upper and lower peninsulas is beautiful Mackinac Island. Now, thanks to Travel + Leisure, the rest of America knows the secrets behind Michigan’s national landmark. It’s the throwback in time island where bicycles, homemade fudge, picturesque hotels and shops, and horse-drawn carriages rule.

Together, Detroit and Mackinac offer the world two very different but truly unique places to visit and support this summer. Whether you’re coming from near or far, you’ll see why it’s Pure Michigan.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: August 4 - 7, 2022