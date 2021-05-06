WXYZ Editorial: Take time this week to salute teachers as heroes

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s often said, “Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions.” Teaching is one of the most important and impactful jobs in the world. It’s a skill that can open the eyes and ears of students to a wide range of knowledge and opportunities. We remember the teachers that had a profound effect on our life and that of your children.

Across America, this week has been designated as Teacher Appreciation Week. It’s a special time to say “thank you” to the many educators who devote their lives to instructing and inspiring. This year, it is even more important that we salute our teachers. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the 2020 and 2021 school years have been a Herculean challenge!

Whether they have taught virtually, in-person or both, these dedicated men and women play a vital role in our communities. They are the crucial link between students, parents and our educational systems.

All too often in our society, we take the work teachers do for granted. But for many adults, the unexpected coronavirus opened a lot of eyes to the multiple hats teachers wear daily! This week, let’s show educators how much they are appreciated. To spark your creativity, just check out some of the teacher appreciation toolkits online and don’t forget to use the hashtag #ThankATeacher.

Most of all, let’s remember this period in history and celebrate our teachers. As American author, Guy Kawasaki once said,” If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers, they are society’s heroes.”

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: May 6 - 9, 2021

